How Amobi Ezeaku is reawakening Enugu Rangers 

By Douglas Baye-Osagie

Structure, stability, and a bold vision are turning the Flying Antelopes from a nostalgic name into a modern institution

In Nigerian football, “sleeping giant” has long described Enugu Rangers. The Flying Antelopes, once the pride of the nation and Africa in the 1970s and 80s, spent decades living off past glory rather than present results.

That changed in 2016 when a young lawyer, Amobi Ezeaku, became Team Manager. Few expected a 20-something barrister to revive a club with such history. Yet under his watch, Rangers ended a 32-year league drought and lifted the NPFL trophy.

Today, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku returned as General Manager and CEO in July 2023. After winning the NPFL title in 2024, Rangers are roaring again. With two games left in the 2025/26 season, a second league title in three years is within reach.

He made history by creating the club’s first-ever women’s team under the Flying Antelopes brand — a first in Rangers’ 54-year existence. The gamble paid off quickly. In 2026, Rangers Women won the Women’s FA Cup in only their second season, beating an established Lagos side in a tense final. The triumph showed that Ezeaku’s vision extends beyond the men’s game and is opening doors for the next generation of female athletes in the South-East.

What sets Ezeaku apart isn’t just trophies, but how he’s reshaped the club’s culture. He’s brought youth, education, and discipline to an ecosystem often driven by sentiment and short-term politics.

While most administrators are still finding their footing at his age, Ezeaku already holds an LL.B, B.L, and an LLM in Law. He went further in 2023, returning from Europe with the UEFA Certificate in Football Management and the FIFA Master in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport — a credential that has shaped executives across the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. He’s one of the few Nigerians to complete the program, and he brought that expertise straight back to Enugu.

His first spell as Team Manager from 2016 to 2021 was transformative. Rangers broke a 32-year league drought in 2016 and won the AITEO Cup in 2018 after 35 years. More importantly, he built a professional backroom structure where contracts were properly drafted, player welfare improved, and the club began operating with corporate discipline. Unlike clubs that cycle through coaches every season, Ezeaku has backed Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu since 2024. That continuity has given Rangers rare stability, and with two games to go they remain firmly on course for the title — something few Nigerian clubs manage after a rough patch.

After stepping down in 2021 to pursue further studies, many feared Rangers would slip back into chaos. They did. By 2023, the club needed a reset. It came when Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Mbah appointed Ezeaku as GM/CEO in August 2023 — a homecoming backed by global training and a clearer vision.

Since his return, Rangers have adopted a modern administrative model. For the first time in the NPFL, the club runs with in-house professionals across legal, media, performance analysis, and medical departments.

The partnership with the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT Enugu, has become a blueprint for innovation. Players now train not only on the pitch but also in academics, videography, sports medicine, and data analysis. Rangers are no longer just a football club. They’re a sports institution, and the model is drawing attention beyond Enugu.

The results on the pitch reinforce the shift. In the 2023/24 season, Rangers claimed their eighth NPFL title, reigniting belief across the state. Now in 2025/26, with two matches remaining, they’re in contention for a second title in three years — consistency not seen at the club in over four decades.

Ezeaku’s strength lies in merging global best practice with local realities. He understands that Nigerian football needs structure without losing passion and community identity. That balance earned him a spot in 2023 on FIFA’s first independent integrity experts and pro bono counsel panel — a rare recognition for a Nigerian.

At 37, he represents a new generation of administrators who question, learn, and execute instead of accepting the status quo. The dressing room reflects it: players talk of a culture that demands professionalism while making them feel valued and protected.

Fans have felt the change too. The Coal City Stadium is no longer just a venue. It’s becoming a fortress again, with organized matchday operations and stronger fan engagement.

Ezeaku’s leadership is a breath of fresh air for Nigerian football. While many clubs still run like personal fiefdoms, Rangers now operate like a limited liability company with clear governance. If they lift the title this season, it won’t just be silverware. It will prove that educated, ethical, and young leadership can work in Nigeria’s football space.

The arrival of Amobi Ezeaku as a football administrative guru may mark the start of a new chapter — not just for Enugu Rangers, but for the entire NPFL. The sleeping giant isn’t just awake. It’s being rebuilt to last.