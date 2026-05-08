Hajj: Nigerian pilgrims leave Madinah for Makkah

Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah have begun their movement to Makkah on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an update by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) stated that the movement to Makkah commenced after the pilgrims had spent four days in Madinah.

The commission said that the four official airlines for the Hajj operation, Max Air, Umza Airline, Air Peace and Flynas, have transported 9,756 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

It also urged pilgrims who wish to visit the Rawdah (Prophet Mohammed’s burial chamber in Madinah) before departing to Makkah to liaise with the States’ Pilgrims Boards for proper coordination.

“NAHCON wishes to assure the Nigerian contingent to the pilgrimage that state pilgrims’ welfare boards’ officials have already been guided and trained on the procedures for booking Rawdah visits for their pilgrims.

“However, pilgrims are kindly reminded that, due to congestion and crowd management measures, access to the Rawdah is strictly subject to space availability and approved bookings.

“Pilgrims are therefore advised to remain patient and orderly and to heed the guidance of their Ulama regarding the validity and acceptance of their Hajj rites,” it said.

It said that visiting the Rawdah was a blessed opportunity but not a condition for the validity of Hajj.

“Allah grants such opportunities according to His will,” NAHCON said. (NAN)