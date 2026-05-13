Gunmen strike again in Plateau, kill pregnant woman, husband

By Golok Nanmwa

Gunmen have killed a young couple, Mr. Iliya Gyang, 30, and his pregnant wife, Grace, 25, in a fresh attack at Angwan Ishaku community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, also left two other persons injured, while the attackers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the assault.

A resident of the community, Kacholom Ayuba, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying it occurred at about 5:30 p.m.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) also confirmed the attack in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, describing it as gruesome and inhumane.

According to the statement, the assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire on the victims and other residents before escaping through a route leading toward settlements in Fass along the Rakung-Sho road.

It explained that Mr. Gyang was killed while working on his farm close to his residence, while his wife was shot and died instantly at the scene.

The husband, who sustained serious gunshot injuries, was later confirmed dead after being rushed to a hospital.

The association further disclosed that the deceased couple left behind one-year-old twin boys, now orphaned by the attack.

The group noted that the incident occurred barely two days after Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and held a town hall meeting with stakeholders on the security situation in the area.

It also said the attack came a day after a State Security Council meeting where the government announced new measures aimed at addressing persistent killings and destruction of farmlands across Plateau communities.

BYM said the latest attack showed that perpetrators of violence were still bent on destabilising peace efforts in the state despite ongoing interventions by government and security agencies.

Describing the killings as “barbaric, wicked, and inhumane,” the association called for intensified security operations in affected communities.

It urged the military and other security agencies to carry out coordinated raids in identified flashpoints to flush out criminal elements.

The group also appealed to the Plateau State Government to provide support for the orphaned twins left behind by the deceased couple.

BYM extended its condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength to bear the loss.

Vanguard News