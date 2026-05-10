Gunmen raid Kanam community in Plateau, kill 2, abduct 5 persons

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By Golok Nanmwa

Gunmen on Sunday invaded Furyam Takzul community in Kantana Ward of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two persons and abducting five others, including women and children.

The attack, according to residents, occurred at about 12:05 a.m., throwing the community into panic as villagers fled for safety.

Sources said the assailants stormed the community in large numbers and began shooting sporadically, forcing many residents to abandon their homes.

The gunmen were said to have operated for several minutes before whisking away five residents to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Youth Leader of Furyam Takzul, Haruna Khalid, said the attack left the community devastated and traumatised.

Khalid disclosed that two persons lost their lives during the invasion, while five others, including women and children, were abducted by the attackers.

He said the gunmen invaded the community unexpectedly and shot indiscriminately, causing confusion and panic among residents.

According to him, the incident has heightened fear in the community, with many residents worried about possible further attacks.

The youth leader called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward rescuing the abducted victims and improving security surveillance in vulnerable communities across Kanam Local Government Area.

Efforts to speak with security operatives for official confirmation and further details before filing this report proved abortive.

Vanguard News