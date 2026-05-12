Gunmen kidnap businessman in Oyo community

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10-year-old girl struck by stray bullet



By Adeola Badru



Suspected gunmen yesterday night abducted a middle-aged businessman, Alhaji Wasiu Aleshinloye, from his residence in Irawo community, Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State.



The incident was confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, who disclosed that the assailants allegedly trailed the victim from Kraal Market in Ago-Are before carrying out the abduction.



According to reports, the armed men fired several gunshots into the air to disperse passers-by and residents of the neighbourhood, creating panic and fear during the operation.



In the course of the attack, a 10-year-old girl, identified as Modinat Aleshinloye, sustained gunshot injuries after being struck by a stray bullet.



The injured child is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital, while the whereabouts of the abducted businessman remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.



Sources further revealed that the kidnappers had yet to establish contact with the victim’s family regarding any ransom demand.



Speaking on the incident, DSP Olayinka stated: “A case of abduction was reported at Tede Division on May 11, 2026 at about 10:20 p.m.“



“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Alhaji Wasiu Aleshinloye was allegedly trailed from Kraal Market, Ago-Are, to his filling station in Irawo and subsequently to his residence, where he was abducted at gunpoint by three armed men to an unknown destination.“



“During the incident, one Modinat Aleshinloye, female, aged 10, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention and extraction of pellets.”



The police spokesperson added that detectives who visited the scene recovered three expended ammunition shells, currently undergoing ballistic examination, as well as three face caps believed to have been used by the suspects.

He assured that tactical and intelligence-led operations were ongoing to secure the victim’s safe rescue and bring the perpetrators to justice.