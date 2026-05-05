‘God instructed me’, Apostle Femi Lazarus relocates family to Kenya

The founder of Light Nation Church, Femi Lazarus has revealed plans to temporarily relocate from Nigeria to Kenya as part of what he describes as a new phase in his ministry.

The announcement was made during a church service in Kenya, where members of the congregation responded with loud applause, reflecting excitement over the development.

In a video currently circulating online, the cleric explained that the decision was guided by what he described as divine instruction.

He noted that the move marks a significant transition in his spiritual assignment and outreach.

According to Lazarus, the service itself carried deeper meaning beyond a regular gathering. He described the moment as spiritually symbolic, emphasizing that the church represents more than just a place of worship.

“We didn’t just come to listen to the word. We came recognising that this is not just a church, but a gate,” he said.

He disclosed that the instruction had earlier been shared with a revered spiritual leader, who was the first to be informed about the development.

Lazarus added that he and his team attended the service to receive spiritual impartation and blessings as they prepare to launch into this new phase.

“It is a very significant morning for us in this new phase of our assignment. We came to be impacted and launched forth here,” he said.

Vanguard News