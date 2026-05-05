Girei: I’ll use unity to tackle poverty in Adamawa

By Luminous Jannamike

A governorship aspirant in Adamawa State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Salihu Girei, says he would deploy unity as a practical tool to tackle poverty in the state if elected in 2027.

Girei spoke on Monday in Abuja shortly after submitting his nomination form, stressing that Adamawa’s diversity must be harnessed for development rather than division.

He noted that poverty remains widespread in the state despite its abundant human and natural resources, adding that addressing it would require inclusive policies and sustained social investment.

Outlining his agenda, the aspirant listed education, youth empowerment, healthcare, women’s development and agriculture as key priority areas.

He pledged free and quality education for all children, describing education as the foundation for long-term development.

Girei said young people, who make up about 60 per cent of the population, must be equipped with practical skills to promote self-reliance amid shrinking public sector opportunities.

On women’s empowerment, he said targeted programmes would be introduced to boost household incomes and strengthen community resilience.

On healthcare, he promised improved access to free medical services, particularly for women and children in rural areas.

He also identified agriculture as a major concern, noting that low productivity and imbalance in the value chain have left farmers disadvantaged compared to middlemen.

According to him, correcting these structural issues would be key to improving productivity and raising incomes.

“I understand poverty personally. I come from a humble background. My vision for Adamawa State is centred on unity and prosperity,” he said.

On the political process, Girei expressed confidence in a fair contest within the APC and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for electoral reforms aimed at strengthening transparency.