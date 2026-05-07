Full list of teams that have won Champions League back-to-back

By Enitan Abdultawab

One of football’s greatest achievements is winning the UEFA Champions League, but winning it consecutively takes that accomplishment to another level.

Only a few teams have been able to dominate Europe in back-to-back seasons over the years.

In the process, some of them have established famous dynasties that have permanently altered the course of football history.

Real Madrid (1956–1960, 2016–2018)



Real Madrid remain the undisputed kings of European football and the most successful club to defend the Champions League title.

The Spanish giants dominated the early years of the European Cup, winning the first five editions between 1956 and 1960. Led by legendary stars Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, Madrid overwhelmed teams across Europe with their attacking brilliance and winning mentality.

Decades later, Madrid repeated history under Zinedine Zidane by winning the Champions League in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The modern dynasty featured stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

Benfica (1961–1962)



Benfica became the first club to end Real Madrid’s early dominance in Europe.

The Portuguese side won consecutive European Cups in 1961 and 1962, led by legendary forward Eusebio.

Their 1962 final victory against Real Madrid remains iconic because Benfica came from behind to beat the Spanish giants 5-3 despite initially trailing 2-0.

Benfica’s exciting attacking football made them one of Europe’s most feared sides during that era.

Inter Milan (1964–1965)



Inter Milan dominated Europe under the guidance of coach Helenio Herrera.

The Italian side won back-to-back European Cups in 1964 and 1965, defeating Real Madrid and Benfica in the finals respectively.

Inter became famous for their disciplined defensive style and tactical organisation, with Herrera’s methods influencing football management for generations.

Ajax (1971–1973)



Ajax revolutionised football in the early 1970s through their famous “Total Football” philosophy.

Led by the iconic Johan Cruyff, Ajax won three straight European Cups from 1971 to 1973.

The Dutch side defeated Panathinaikos, Inter Milan and Juventus in three consecutive finals while playing one of the most entertaining brands of football Europe had ever seen.

Bayern Munich (1974–1976)



Bayern Munich established themselves as Europe’s dominant force in the mid-1970s. The German giants won three consecutive European Cups between 1974 and 1976 with a legendary squad featuring Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Sepp Maier.

Their first triumph came after defeating Atletico Madrid in a replayed final in 1974 before going on to beat Leeds United and Saint-Etienne in the following years.

Liverpool (1977–1978)



Liverpool became the first English club to successfully defend the European Cup.

Managed by Bob Paisley, Liverpool defeated Borussia

Monchengladbach in 1977 before overcoming Club Brugge in the 1978 final at Wembley Stadium.

Their success also marked the beginning of English football’s dominance in Europe during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Nottingham Forest (1979–1980)



Nottingham Forest produced one of football’s greatest underdog stories.

Under legendary manager Brian Clough, Forest won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980 despite only recently gaining promotion to England’s top division. Trevor Francis scored the winning goal in the 1979 final against Malmo, while John Robertson’s strike secured victory over Hamburg in 1980.

Forest’s incredible rise from second division football to European champions remains one of the sport’s most unbelievable achievements.

AC Milan (1989–1990)



AC Milan returned Italy to European dominance at the end of the 1980s.

Managed by Arrigo Sacchi, Milan won consecutive European Cups in 1989 and 1990 with a star-studded squad that included Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard. Their 4-0 demolition of Steaua Bucharest in the 1989 final is regarded as one of the greatest performances in Champions League final history.

Sacchi’s aggressive pressing and tactical innovation later influenced several modern managers, including Pep Guardiola.

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