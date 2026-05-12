Full list of Samsung phones with 4k recording

Samsung continues to expand its smartphone lineup with strong video capabilities, and several of its recent phones now support 4K recording across different price segments.

The latest list shows that both flagship and mid-range Galaxy phones are equipped with 4K video recording, with varying levels of stabilization and frame rate support depending on the device.

Samsung Galaxy S26+

The Galaxy S26+ leads Samsung’s lineup in video performance, offering 4K recording at both 30fps and 60fps.

It also features HDR10+ support and advanced stabilization technology, making it one of the brand’s most capable devices for high-quality video capture.

Samsung Galaxy S26

The standard Galaxy S26 also supports 4K video recording on the rear camera. While slightly below the Plus variant in overall features, it still delivers flagship-level processing power and strong stabilization, ensuring smooth and detailed video output.

Samsung Galaxy A27

In the mid-range category, the Galaxy A27 offers 4K recording at 30fps. It comes with optical image stabilization (OIS), helping to reduce shake and improve video clarity, making it a solid option for users seeking 4K recording at a more affordable price point.

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