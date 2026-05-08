Full list of Samsung phones getting One UI 8.5 update in 2026

By Adegboyega Adeleye
Samsung has officially commenced the rollout of One UI 8.5 to more phones on Wednesday, May 6, starting in South Korea. This brings several Galaxy AI features previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 lineup to older phones.
The rollout started on May 6 in South Korea with the Galaxy S25 series and foldables and is expected to expand gradually across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions throughout May and June.
Built on Android 16, One UI 8.5 is Samsung’s major mid-cycle refresh between One UI 8.0 and the expected One UI 9 release later in 2026. The update represents one of Samsung’s biggest software refinements in recent years, particularly in the area of Galaxy AI integration and ecosystem connectivity.
The update also focuses on enhancing communication and creative experiences on Galaxy mobile phones and tablets, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.
Here is the full list of Samsung Galaxy phones expected to receive One UI 8.5 in 2026:
Galaxy S Series
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S lineup will be among the first to receive the update, especially for devices still under the company’s extended software support policy.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25+
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy Z Fold & Flip Series
Samsung’s foldables remain central to its AI ecosystem, making the Z series a major focus of the One UI 8.5 rollout.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy A Series
Samsung is also extending One UI 8.5 to selected mid-range Galaxy A devices, though some advanced AI features may be limited under the company’s “Awesome Intelligence” package.
Samsung Galaxy A73
Samsung Galaxy A56
Samsung Galaxy A55
Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy A53
Samsung Galaxy A36
Samsung Galaxy A35
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A33
Samsung Galaxy A26
Samsung Galaxy A25
Samsung Galaxy A24
Samsung Galaxy A17
Samsung Galaxy A16
Samsung Galaxy A15
Samsung Galaxy A07
Samsung Galaxy A06
Galaxy M Series
Samsung’s battery-focused M series will also receive the update on several supported models.
Samsung Galaxy M56
Samsung Galaxy M55s
Samsung Galaxy M55
Samsung Galaxy M54
Samsung Galaxy M53
Samsung Galaxy M34
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Galaxy M16
Samsung Galaxy M15
Samsung Galaxy M06
How to check for the One UI 8.5 update
To check manually on your Samsung Galaxy phone, follow these steps:
- Open Settings.
- Tap Software update.
- Tap Download and install.
- Tap Check for updates, or wait for the notification to appear.
- If you are updating from One UI 8.0, the download will be around 4-4.5 GB, so make sure you are on Wi-Fi. If you were on the One UI 8.5 beta, the bridge update to the stable version is much smaller, around 480-580 MB.
Disclaimer
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