Full list of Samsung phones getting One UI 8.5 update in 2026

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Samsung has officially commenced the rollout of One UI 8.5 to more phones on Wednesday, May 6, starting in South Korea. This brings several Galaxy AI features previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 lineup to older phones.

The rollout started on May 6 in South Korea with the Galaxy S25 series and foldables and is expected to expand gradually across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions throughout May and June.

Built on Android 16, One UI 8.5 is Samsung’s major mid-cycle refresh between One UI 8.0 and the expected One UI 9 release later in 2026. The update represents one of Samsung’s biggest software refinements in recent years, particularly in the area of Galaxy AI integration and ecosystem connectivity.

The update also focuses on enhancing communication and creative experiences on Galaxy mobile phones and tablets, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Here is the full list of Samsung Galaxy phones expected to receive One UI 8.5 in 2026:

Galaxy S Series

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S lineup will be among the first to receive the update, especially for devices still under the company’s extended software support policy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold & Flip Series

Samsung’s foldables remain central to its AI ecosystem, making the Z series a major focus of the One UI 8.5 rollout.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy A Series

Samsung is also extending One UI 8.5 to selected mid-range Galaxy A devices, though some advanced AI features may be limited under the company’s “Awesome Intelligence” package.

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A25

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung Galaxy A17

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A15

Samsung Galaxy A07

Samsung Galaxy A06

Galaxy M Series

Samsung’s battery-focused M series will also receive the update on several supported models.

Samsung Galaxy M56

Samsung Galaxy M55s

Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M53

Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M16

Samsung Galaxy M15

Samsung Galaxy M06

How to check for the One UI 8.5 update

To check manually on your Samsung Galaxy phone, follow these steps:

Open Settings.

Tap Software update.

Tap Download and install.

Tap Check for updates, or wait for the notification to appear.

If you are updating from One UI 8.0, the download will be around 4-4.5 GB, so make sure you are on Wi-Fi. If you were on the One UI 8.5 beta, the bridge update to the stable version is much smaller, around 480-580 MB.

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