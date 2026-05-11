Full List: LASU, UNILAG emerge most preferred universities for 2026 JAMB applicant

Lagos State University has emerged as the most preferred university among candidates seeking admission through the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was revealed in statistics released on Monday during the ongoing policy meeting organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja.

Figures displayed during the meeting showed that LASU recorded 84,426 first-choice applications, representing 3.76 per cent of the total applications submitted nationwide.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) followed with 78,240 applications, while Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) ranked third with 60,370 applications.

The University of Ibadan placed fourth with 58,895 applications, ahead of the University of Benin, which recorded 55,425 applications.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University came sixth with 54,085 applications, while the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), University of Nigeria, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), and University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) complete the top 10.

FULL LIST

1. Lagos State University — 84,426

2. University of Lagos — 78,240

3. Obafemi Awolowo University — 60,370

4. University of Ibadan — 58,895

5. University of Benin — 55,425

6. Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 54,085

7. University of Ilorin — 52,514

8. University of Nigeria, Nsukka — 51,660

9. Federal University Oye-Ekiti — 48,272

10. University of Port Harcourt — 48,199