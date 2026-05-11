Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin leads, as JAMB discloses UTME top scorers

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the list of top-performing candidates in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The list was unveiled during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday.

Read Also: Full list: Nigerian universities and cut-off marks for 2026 admission

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the highest scorer nationwide after recording 372 out of the maximum 400 points in the examination.

Full List

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin

State of Origin: Ekiti

UTME Score: 372

Institution of choice: UNILAG

Course of choice: MBSS

Enwere Kingsley Ikenna

State of Origin: Imo

UTME Score: 370

Institution of choice: NILE

Course of choice: Computer Science

Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel

State of Origin: Ondo

UTME Score: 369

Institution of choice: FUTA

Course of choice: Software Engineering

Olabiyisi Olanrewaju Oluwatimileyin

State of Origin: Oyo

UTME Score: 368

Institution of choice: Pan-Atlantic

Course of choice: Mechatronics Engineering

Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi

State of Origin: Imo

UTME Score: 368

Institution of choice: UNIPORT

Course of choice: Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrumwen

State of Origin: Edo

UTME Score: 368

Institution of choice: UNIBEN

Course of choice: Mechanical Engineering

Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony

State of Origin: Osun

UTME Score: 368

Institution of choice: OAU

Course of choice: Computer Engineering

Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony

State of Origin: Anambra

UTME Score: 368

Institution of choice: ABUAD

Course of choice: Software Engineering

Offorkile Michael Okechukwu

State of Origin: Abia

UTME Score: 367

Course of choice: Computer Science

Adebisi Eniola Sonari

State of Origin: Ogun

Institution of choice: Covenant University

Course of choice: Computer Science

Score: 367

Umukoro Gift Orhenevovwero

State of Origin: Delta

Institution of choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of choice: Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Score: 367