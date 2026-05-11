Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin leads, as JAMB discloses UTME top scorers

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the list of top-performing candidates in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The list was unveiled during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday.
Read Also: Full list: Nigerian universities and cut-off marks for 2026 admission
Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the highest scorer nationwide after recording 372 out of the maximum 400 points in the examination.
Full List
Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin
State of Origin: Ekiti
UTME Score: 372
Institution of choice: UNILAG
Course of choice: MBSS
Enwere Kingsley Ikenna
State of Origin: Imo
UTME Score: 370
Institution of choice: NILE
Course of choice: Computer Science
Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel
State of Origin: Ondo
UTME Score: 369
Institution of choice: FUTA
Course of choice: Software Engineering
Olabiyisi Olanrewaju Oluwatimileyin
State of Origin: Oyo
UTME Score: 368
Institution of choice: Pan-Atlantic
Course of choice: Mechatronics Engineering
Victor-Onyeka Daniel Ifeanyi
State of Origin: Imo
UTME Score: 368
Institution of choice: UNIPORT
Course of choice: Electrical/Electronics Engineering
Osagiobare Daniel Osahenrumwen
State of Origin: Edo
UTME Score: 368
Institution of choice: UNIBEN
Course of choice: Mechanical Engineering
Ademiluyi Adebowale Anthony
State of Origin: Osun
UTME Score: 368
Institution of choice: OAU
Course of choice: Computer Engineering
Azuike Kenechukwu Anthony
State of Origin: Anambra
UTME Score: 368
Institution of choice: ABUAD
Course of choice: Software Engineering
Offorkile Michael Okechukwu
State of Origin: Abia
UTME Score: 367
Course of choice: Computer Science
Adebisi Eniola Sonari
State of Origin: Ogun
Institution of choice: Covenant University
Course of choice: Computer Science
Score: 367
Umukoro Gift Orhenevovwero
State of Origin: Delta
Institution of choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)
Course of choice: Electrical/Electronics Engineering
Score: 367
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