FRSC inaugurates Africa road safety hub to tackle fatalities

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has inaugurated the Africa road safety hub as part of renewed efforts to strengthen coordination and reduce road traffic fatalities across the continent.

During the commissioning of the Africa Road Safety Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said the initiative represents a major step toward building a unified continental framework for safer roads and improved mobility outcomes.

He noted that the development aligns with Nigeria’s foreign policy direction under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises regional cooperation, strategic partnerships and Africa’s leadership in global affairs, as well as the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on safety and improved quality of life.

The Corps Marshal recalled that Nigeria secured the hosting rights during the AARSLA General Assembly in Lusaka, Zambia, in 2025, adding that the country has now fulfilled its commitment by providing a fully equipped Secretariat to serve both AARSLA and WARSO.

He further explained that Nigeria has hosted the WARSO Secretariat since 2008, supporting 15 West African member states, and has played a key role in strengthening road safety institutions across the region through its lead agency model.

According to him, the co-location of AARSLA and WARSO in Abuja symbolises unity, efficiency and a coordinated continental approach to road safety management, positioning Nigeria as a hub for capacity building, knowledge exchange and technical cooperation.

“Today marks not just the commissioning of a Secretariat, but a bold affirmation of Africa’s collective resolve to safeguard lives, strengthen systems and advance sustainable mobility across our continent,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Road Safety Centre of Benin Republic and Vice President of AARSLA, Mr Ariel Sacramento, highlighted the scale of road safety challenges in Africa, citing data from the World Health Organisation, which estimates 27 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants annually due to road crashes.

He stressed that the human and economic cost of road insecurity remains high across the continent, noting that no country can address the challenge alone, hence the need for stronger regional and continental cooperation.

Sacramento commended Nigeria for hosting the Secretariat and acknowledged the support of the World Bank in advancing road safety initiatives across Africa.

In her remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hon Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran, represented by Honourable Member Pam Botmang, described the inauguration as a milestone in strengthening continental cooperation.

She said road safety remains a shared African challenge with serious social and economic implications, adding that the new Secretariat will serve as a platform for collaboration, policy harmonisation and knowledge sharing in line with Agenda 2063.

The Commission also emphasised the need for inclusive and safe mobility systems, stressing that protecting vulnerable road users must remain central to policy implementation.

Similarly, the Head of Delegation from Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority, Mr Sheriff Aboubakar, said Africa continues to bear a disproportionate burden of global road deaths despite having a small percentage of the world’s vehicles.

He noted that the establishment of the Secretariat signals Africa’s readiness to take ownership of its road safety challenges through coordinated policies, data sharing and strengthened institutions.

Aboubakar also revealed that the African Road Safety Charter entered into force on March 12, 2026, urging countries yet to ratify the charter to do so in order to accelerate efforts aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

He added that Sierra Leone is seeking deeper collaboration with Nigeria’s road safety authorities through capacity building, knowledge exchange and institutional support, while commending Nigeria for providing a continental hub for road safety coordination.

The secretariat of AARSLA and WARSO was inaugurated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in collaboration with the African Association of Road Safety Lead Agencies (AARSLA) and the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO), as part of efforts to reduce road crashes across Africa.