FG steps up diplomatic push to reverse Nigeria’s ‘Country of Particular Concern’ designation

Nigerian Flag

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The federal government is intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure the reversal of Nigeria’s Country of Particular Concern, CPC, designation by the United States, citing progress in bilateral security and regional stability cooperation.

The US President, Donald Trump, had designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern in 2025, following what he described as failure of the government to combat severe, systematic violations of religious freedom.

This designation was primarily driven by the rising persecution of Christians and the government’s perceived inaction against violence from Boko Haram and Fulani militias in the North East and Middle Belt regions.

In a post on her X handle yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, revealed that the removal of Nigeria from the CPC list formed part of the discussion between the Nigeria authorities and U.S Chargé d’Affaires, David Heffern, when the later paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She stated that the discussions focussed on a broad range of issues, including security and defence, border and migration challenges, counter-terrorism initiatives, intelligence sharing and visa matters, alongside other areas of mutual interest between both countries.

A key item on the agenda was Nigeria’s CPC listing by the U.S., which is tied to concerns over religious freedom. The government said it was working closely with Washington through the Joint Working Group to address the underlying issues and promote stability within the region.

“It was a very constructive engagement with U.S.A Charge d’Affaires, David Heffern and our discussions centered on matters of security and defence, border and migration challenges, counter-terrorism initiatives, intelligence sharing, visa issues and various other matters of mutual interest between our countries.

“We also discussed our collaborations within the Joint Working Group, measures to promote stability within the region as well as Nigeria’s CPC ( Country of Particular Concern) designation by the United States,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu assured that FG would continue to “engage on the necessary measures and collaborations needed to reverse this designation”, and work towards deepening the longstanding bilateral relations that exist between both nations.

The CPC designation, imposed by the U.S Department of State, flags countries with severe violations of religious freedom. Nigeria has consistently argued that the label does not reflect the country’s diversity and ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and protect people of all faiths.