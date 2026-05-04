FG raises alarm over fake news, seeks stronger media collaboration

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for stronger collaboration between the media, government institutions, and other stakeholders to tackle the growing spread of misinformation and disinformation, warning that unchecked falsehoods pose a threat to public trust and national stability.



Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call on Monday in Abuja during the 2026 World Press Freedom Day celebration held at Radio House.



Idris said coordinated action was needed to safeguard the country’s information space, stressing that responsible journalism remains central to democratic stability.



“This administration has prioritised collaboration with media stakeholders and international partners to promote responsible journalism and counter disinformation,” he said.



Reaffirming government’s commitment to press freedom, the minister described it as a constitutional right and pledged continued support for a safe and responsible media environment.



“We fully recognise press freedom as fundamental and remain committed to ensuring journalists can operate without fear, in line with democratic principles and the rule of law,” he stated.



He also condemned harassment and attacks on journalists, warning that such actions weaken democratic institutions and public accountability.



“A media environment where journalists feel unsafe ultimately weakens democratic institutions,” Idris added.



According to him, ongoing government efforts include sustained engagement with media stakeholders, implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, and investment in public communication systems aimed at improving transparency.



He also highlighted Nigeria’s partnership with UNESCO in establishing the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) in Abuja, describing it as a step toward equipping citizens to critically assess information in the digital era.



In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Binyerem Ukaire, said the rapid growth of digital platforms has increased the complexity of the information space, requiring coordinated efforts to address misinformation and rebuild public trust.



The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to working with the media, civil society, and international partners to strengthen the country’s information ecosystem in support of democratic governance and national development.