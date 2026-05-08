FG frowns at use of wrong appellation for Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has taken exception to what it described as frequent errors in the official appellation of President Bola Tinubu by various bodies and organisations, urging strict compliance with the correct title going forward.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, stated this on Friday in Abuja in a statement issued by his media adviser, Yomi Odunuga.

He said the clarification became necessary following an error observed in the naming and appellation of the president in a publication by a national daily on Wednesday, May 7, 2026.

“For the record, the correct and official appellation is His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Akume stated.

He urged the public and media organisations to verify official titles before publication to avoid what he described as avoidable and embarrassing errors filtering into print and online publications, adding that verifications could be made through the office’s official channels on Facebook, Instagram and X and via email.