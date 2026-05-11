FG exempts Colleges of Education candidates from UTME

Alausa

The federal government has exempted candidates seeking admission into colleges of education from writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the decision on Monday in Abuja during the 2026 UTME admission policy meeting, stating that the new guideline will take effect from next year.

Under the new arrangement, candidates with at least four credit passes in relevant subjects will be eligible to apply for admission into colleges of education without sitting for the UTME.

However, the minister explained that all prospective candidates must still register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board). Their credentials will be screened, verified, and certified before admission letters are issued through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), in line with existing regulations.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, there is compelling evidence, including empirical data from the JAMB, that colleges of education possess significant capacity to admit willing candidates, particularly from their immediate localities,” Alausa said.

“This is attributable to a range of factors, including proximity, cultural alignment, affordability, and community-based demand for teacher education.”

The minister added that the federal government has also extended exemptions to candidates seeking admission into National Diploma programmes in non-technology, agricultural and agriculture-related courses.

According to him, this approach strikes a necessary balance between widening access and preserving the integrity of our admission system.

“It will not only ease the pressure associated with UTME but also encourage greater participation in teacher education and agricultural programmes, both of which are critical to national development,” the minister said.