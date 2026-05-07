FG–China partnership: Nigerians tired of empty promises, NUPENG demands results on refineries

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to ensure that the newly signed partnership with Chinese firms for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries delivers concrete results, stressing that Nigerians are weary of repeated promises without visible progress.

The President of NUPENG, Salmon Oladiti, made the call while reacting to the agreement aimed at reviving the nation’s struggling refineries, describing the initiative as a critical step towards repositioning Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Oladiti commended the Federal Government and NNPCL for pursuing the partnership, noting that the continued collapse and underperformance of local refineries have inflicted severe economic hardship on Nigerians, despite the country’s position as one of Africa’s leading oil producers.

According to him, the prolonged failure of the refining sector has contributed significantly to rising fuel prices, pressure on foreign exchange, inflation, unemployment, and Nigeria’s overdependence on imported petroleum products.

He lamented that Nigerian workers and ordinary citizens have continued to bear the burden of unstable fuel supply, soaring transportation costs, and worsening living conditions caused by the country’s inability to sustain local refining capacity.

Oladiti said the agreement with the Chinese firms presents an opportunity to restore public confidence in Nigeria’s refining industry, create employment, stimulate industrial growth, strengthen energy security, and reduce the economic strain associated with fuel importation.

He warned, however, that Nigerians would no longer tolerate another round of failed refinery rehabilitation projects after vast public funds had previously been expended without meaningful results.

“Nigerians are tired of repeated refinery rehabilitation promises and projects that consumed huge public resources without delivering lasting results,” Oladiti stated.

He urged all stakeholders involved in the agreement to ensure transparency, accountability, professionalism, and timely execution of the refinery rehabilitation projects.

Oladiti further stressed that the planned revival of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries must not remain mere political rhetoric, but should translate into real economic relief and tangible benefits for Nigerians currently grappling with harsh economic realities.

He also called on the Federal Government and NNPCL to remain committed to policies and strategic partnerships that would promote national development, economic stability, and improved welfare for the Nigerian people.

The Warri and Port Harcourt refineries have remained largely inactive for years despite several turnaround maintenance efforts, with many Nigerians expressing frustration over the continued reliance on imported petroleum products in an oil-rich nation