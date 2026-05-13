FCCPC pushes nationwide adoption as Lagos moves to end estimated billing

By Progress Godfrey

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has backed Lagos State’s move to eliminate estimated billing, urging other states to adopt similar reforms across Nigeria’s electricity market.

The Commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said the initiative signals a shift towards transparency, improved service delivery and stronger consumer protection, with smart metering at the centre of the reform.

Vanguard reports that in its 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report, the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) outlined measures to enforce existing laws on supply without meters and accelerate the rollout of universal smart meters. The reforms are part of a broader effort to strengthen market performance.

The programme includes compulsory metering from 2026, feeder-by-feeder deployment of smart meters, stricter oversight of distribution companies, improved complaint resolution standards and sanctions for non-compliant operators.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, described the development as a critical step towards restoring trust in the power sector.

“Estimated billing remains one of the leading sources of consumer complaints within Nigeria’s power sector. Measures that accelerate metering and improve billing transparency are important to consumer protection and overall market accountability,” he said.

He stressed the need to shield consumers from unfair billing practices, particularly where consumption cannot be accurately measured.

“Effective metering promotes fairness within the electricity market. It supports accurate billing, reduces disputes, improves accountability, and gives consumers greater confidence in the system,” he added.

Bello called on state regulators and subnational governments to replicate Lagos’ approach to accelerate metering and strengthen service oversight.

He said improved complaint resolution systems and clear service standards are essential to building consumer confidence and enhancing sector performance.