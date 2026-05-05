FCC intensifies anti-corruption drive, strengthens national recruitment oversight

By Adeola Badru

The Federal Character Commission (FCC), has intensified efforts to curb job racketeering and strengthen equitable recruitment across Nigeria, signalling a renewed push to enforce fairness in federal appointments.

Speaking at a press conference in Ibadan on Tuesday, the Oyo State Commissioner, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, said the Commission is repositioning itself nationwide as a more responsive, visible and impactful institution.

“Within this period, we have taken deliberate and strategic steps to reposition the Federal Character Commission in Oyo State from a largely misunderstood federal body into a responsive, visible and impactful institution,” he said.

He stressed that tackling corruption in recruitment remained central to the Commission’s mandate, adding, “We have taken a firm stand against job racketeering, ensuring that such unethical practices are discouraged and brought to an end.“

“Let me emphasise that job racketeering has no place in our system, and under our watch, it will remain a thing of the past,” Alashinloye stated.

On compliance, he said the FCC is strengthening oversight across federal institutions, noting, “We have intensified efforts in monitoring and ensuring compliance by various institutions with the directives and guidelines of the Federal Character Commission. This is crucial to achieving fairness, equity, and national unity as enshrined in our constitution.“

The Commissioner also highlighted the rollout of a digital platform under the leadership of FCC Executive Chairman Ayo Hulayat Omidiran.

According to him, “this platform is designed for effective monitoring, reporting, recruitment update, and dissemination of information regarding FCC activities and compliance nationwide.”

He further noted that broader reforms are under way to ensure balanced development, stressing, “The second mandate of the FCC, which emphasises the equal distribution of infrastructure and social amenities, is being repositioned for effective delivery, with deliberate efforts to ensure strict compliance at the grassroots level.“

While referencing developments in Oyo State, including the facilitation of federal job opportunities, he framed the efforts within a wider national agenda.

“This is just the beginning, as we remain committed to expanding such opportunities,” he noted.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to transparency and public engagement, calling on Nigerians to take greater interest in the Commission’s work.

“I will not relent in my efforts to uphold the principles of fairness, equity, and justice for all,” he said.