Ex-IGP, Alkali, joins Yobe governorship race

Ex-IGP Alkali Baba (retd)

Promises to wipe out insurgency, restore economy.



By Henry Obetta

Former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali has declared his intention to take over the leadership of Yobe State in 2027 with a promise to smoke insurgency and heal all that ails the state by restoring the economy from the wounds of insurgency and building bridges and infrastructure in the dwelling places of the insurgents.



A statement on Tuesday, from his media office, the former IGP made the declaration in an enlarged gathering during his governorship consultation in the State.



According the statement, the former IGP is running for the gubernatorial candidate for Yobe because he believes Yobe can do better in security, economy and expansion of infrastructure, agriculture, education and youth empowerment

Alkali said: “My vision for Yobe State is clear. I want a state where security is strengthened through intelligence and community partnership. I want a state where farmers can return to their farms with confidence, where traders can move freely, where children can go to school without fear, and where development reaches every local government area without discrimination as a result of insecurity disadvantage.”



The former IGP stated that he is offering himself for service he knows that the state needs a leadership that not just firm, strategic and disciplined but also compassionate, humble and inclusive, respectively.



He noted that he had dedicated his “entire life in public service, working in demanding environments, confronting challenges head-on, and learning the value of discipline, integrity, patriotism, and results-oriented leadership. These are the values I now seek to bring to bear in the governance of our state.”



Alkali maintained that, Yobe State needs a leader who understands security, stability, institutional discipline, and human development.

“Having served as Inspector General of Police, I am fully aware of what it takes to coordinate men, manage complex institutions, build public trust, and confront threats that undermine progress. I have seen firsthand how insecurity weakens development, how poverty deepens despair, and how weak governance leaves citizens vulnerable. That experience has prepared me for this new assignment.” He assured.



The former IGP promised to fight the plague of child killer diseases and polio in the state as well as offer free maternal mortality and free health care for children between age 0 to 5.



He said “Mothers will not die during child birth and children will be alive after birth he assured. They will go to school when they ought to and graduate when their mates are graduating in a secure educational environment.

“Idleness will be a thing of the past because we will spread micro credit support to women and train every youth on technical skills with startup kits to build the commerce and industry of the state.



“We will tackle poverty by bringing governance to those that needs it most. Governance is not about noise or propaganda. It is about vision, action, and the courage to make tough decisions in the interest of the people” he said.



While assuring to build upon the progress already made by the incumbent administration, he expressed gratitude to God for the privilege to serve the nation