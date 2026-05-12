Estevao misses out as Neymar makes Brazil’s provisional World Cup squad

Neymar

By Enitan Abdultawab

Neymar has kept alive his dream of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being included in Brazil’s 55-man provisional squad named by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Veteran Sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed this is in a recent development on X (formerly Twitter).

The 34-year-old Santos forward, who has battled injury setbacks in recent years, is still pushing to prove his fitness ahead of the tournament scheduled to hold in the United States, Canada and Mexico next month.

The reports also confirmed that Chelsea’s youngster Estevao Willian has been left out of the provisional list after suffering a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of contention.

Reports in Brazil claimed Ancelotti remains cautious about Neymar’s physical condition and will only select players capable of competing at the highest level.

Although Neymar’s chances of making the final 26-man squad remain uncertain, the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is reportedly determined to play at what could be his final World Cup.

Brazil, who are chasing a record sixth World Cup title, will announce their final squad on May 18. The Seleção are expected to head into the tournament as one of the contenders to win the coveted trophy under Ancelotti’s leadership.

Vanguard News