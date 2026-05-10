EPL: Guardiola backs West Ham to stop Arsenal in Sunday clash

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola speaks during a press conference at the Etihad Campus training ground in Manchester, north-west England, on January 27, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, league stage football match against Galatasaray. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Pep Guardiola has called on West Ham United to do Manchester City a favour in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola made the appeal after City defeated Brentford 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush helped City reduce the gap to leaders Arsenal to two points.

With Arsenal set to visit West Ham on Sunday, Guardiola ended his post-match press conference by appealing to the Hammers.

According to ESPN, the City manager crossed his arms in a gesture associated with West Ham supporters and said, “come on you Irons.”

Speaking earlier about the title race, Guardiola said: “We are fighting with a team in the final of the Champions League without losing a game and have been top of the league almost all season.”

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