EPL: Bruno Fernandes awarded football writers’ player of the year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 26: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal via penalty during a Premier League Summer Series match against West Ham United at MetLife Stadium on July 26, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Vincent Carchietta / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the Football Writers’ Association men’s Footballer of the Year, recognising his standout performances during the 2025–26 season.

The midfielder has recorded eight goals and 20 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, playing a key role in the club’s improved form under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Despite Manchester United heading towards another trophyless season, the club are on course to finish third in the Premier League and secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Fernandes becomes the first Manchester United player to win the award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

The 31-year-old joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for £67.7 million and recently reached 300 appearances for the club.

His latest recognition comes after uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford last season, when club officials reportedly indicated they would not block a move if he chose to accept a major offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Fernandes rejected the proposal and also turned down interest from other European clubs, choosing to remain at United.

He is currently under contract until 2027, with an option for a further year, though his performances are expected to prompt discussions over a new deal.

Fernandes previously stated in October that he would not discuss his future until after the next World Cup.

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