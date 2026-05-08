EPL: Arteta rules out two Arsenal players ahead of West Ham clash

By Enitan Abdultawab

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino could miss the remainder of Arsenal’s season due to injury setbacks.

The Arsenal F.C. manager spoke on Friday while addressing the media ahead of the club’s Premier League clash against West Ham United F.C.

When asked about the duo’s availability for the weekend fixture, Arteta responded: “No chance for the weekend.”

The Spanish coach also cast doubt on whether both players would return before the campaign ends.

“I don’t know,” Arteta said.

“There’s a fair bit to do. Everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want the chance to play any minutes.”

Timber has not featured for Arsenal since their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City F.C. on March 22, while Merino is currently recovering from a broken foot.

Arteta and Arsenal are on the cusp of winning the English Premier league and the UEFA Champions league as they sit first on the league table and are in the finals of the UEFA Champions league, awaiting Paris Saint Germain in Budapest, Hungary.

Vanguard News