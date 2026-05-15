ELECTRICITY: TCN records 276 tower vandalism in 3 years

By Mariam Eko

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said it recorded about 276 vandalized infrastructure from 2022 to 2025 nationwide.

Speaking at the public sensitization on the ills of vandalism of TCN infrastructure held at Itori, Ewekoro, Local government area, Ogun State, the General Manager, TCN, Lagos region, Engr. Adeshina Adeonipekun noted: “I can recall as of last year, 2025, from 2022, we recorded nothing less than 276 tower vandalism. This year, with the support of communities and proactiveness of our staff, we have been able to minimize the issue of vandalism to about 40.

“We put measures in place, one of which is our yearly sensitization program held at different locations to curb vandalism. This enables us to collaborate with communities and host communities to safeguard our infrastructures. We are lucky in the Southwest as the records are quite minimal. The National Security Advisor, NSA, and efforts from security agencies have helped us apprehend culprits involved”.

Also speaking, TCN’s Principal Manager, Lines, Engr. Kuye Emmanuel stated that measures are in place to safeguard transmission lines. “Apart from this awareness, we arrange private vigilantes from zone to zone within the community that are being paid monthly to safeguard our lines. We also provide incentives to farmers in the community as a way of giving back to them and also appeal to them to stand firm and report vandals lurking around the area,” he said.

On his part, the Olu of Itori, HRM Abdul Fatai Akorede Akamo harped on the need for such awareness to be done yearly.

He said: “This awareness was last held four years ago here in Itori, we commend TCN’s efforts and appeal for it to be held at least once a year.”