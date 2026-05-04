Ebonyi lifts four-month curfew in Amasiri, reopens schools, markets

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Amasiri Community in Afikpo Local Government Area, four months after a violent crisis that led to killings and destruction of property.

The curfew was enforced following a January 29, 2026 attack on neighbouring Okporojo community, where suspected assailants reportedly killed four persons and destroyed homes.

In response, Governor Francis Nwifuru imposed restrictions on Amasiri, shut down schools, banks and markets, and directed security agencies to restore order.

At a Security Council meeting held behind closed doors, attended by heads of security agencies, the government reviewed the situation and approved the lifting of the curfew.

Briefing journalists, the State Security Director, E.Y. Kolawale, said the decision followed appeals by community leaders and elders, as well as assurances of peace and improved conduct.

“We resolved that minimal security presence will remain in the area to sustain peace. Those involved in the crime who are yet to be apprehended will soon be declared wanted,” she said.

About 30 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and are facing prosecution.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Chief Ben Odoh, said the decision to lift the curfew was influenced by appeals from elders and stakeholders seeking a return to normalcy.

He also confirmed that the Amasiri Development Centre remains intact, following the government’s rejection of a proposal to delist it.

“Government has communicated its position to the State House of Assembly in the interest of justice. Amasiri Development Centre remains part of the 64 development centres in the state,” he said.

The Head of Service, Mrs Rita Mary Okoro, said arrangements were underway to fully restore activities in the area, including reopening schools and health facilities.

She added that directives would be issued to relevant ministries to return redeployed staff to their duty posts.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Okafor, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Tarzan Tsav, said investigations into related killings in the state had progressed, with suspects expected to be charged to court.

The government assured residents of continued security presence to maintain peace as normal activities resume in the community.