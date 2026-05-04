DSS urges court to reject Sowore’s no-case submission

Omoyele Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a no-case submission filed by human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who is standing trial over alleged false claims against President Bola Tinubu.



DSS counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), made the application on Monday before Justice Mohammed Umar, arguing that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendant.



He told the court that DSS witnesses had sufficiently linked Sowore to the alleged offences and urged the court to compel him to enter his defence.



According to him, the prosecution had already filed its response to Sowore’s application on April 23.

However, Sowore’s counsel, Abubakar, maintained that the prosecution failed to link his client to the alleged offences. He argued that no prima facie case had been established.



He further contended that the prosecution did not call vital witnesses, which he said was fatal to its case, and urged the court to discharge and acquit Sowore of the two-count cyberbullying charge.



The case stems from allegations that Sowore referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal” in posts on his X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts.



After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Umar adjourned the matter until May 8 for ruling on the no-case submission.



Sowore, who was re-arraigned on a two-count amended charge, pleaded not guilty.

NAN