Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, May 15, 2026

The Nigerian naira recorded a mixed performance against the United States dollar on Friday, May 15, 2026, across the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market, as traders monitored forex liquidity and demand pressures.

At the official market, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s NFEM data showed the naira trading around ₦1,371 per dollar, compared with about ₦1,368.95 recorded in the previous trading session. The latest figures indicate a slight weakening of the local currency at the official window.

Meanwhile, in the parallel market, also known as the black market, the dollar traded around ₦1,392 to ₦1,395 depending on location and transaction volume. Currency dealers in Lagos and Abuja quoted buying rates slightly lower, while selling prices hovered close to the ₦1,395 mark.

The gap between the official NFEM rate and the parallel market rate remained relatively narrow at about ₦20 to ₦24 per dollar, reflecting continued efforts by monetary authorities to stabilize the foreign exchange market.

Data from the interbank market also showed that forex turnover declined significantly to about $78.8 million from roughly $130.6 million recorded in the previous session, suggesting weaker market activity and lower dollar supply during trading.

Financial analysts attributed the naira’s recent stability to sustained interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, improving external reserves, and increased participation by banks and investors in the official market. However, demand for foreign exchange from importers, travelers, manufacturers, and school fee payments continues to exert pressure on the local currency.