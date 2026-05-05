‘Display your name tag on uniform at all times’ – IGP orders officers

Tunji Disu, Inspector-General of Police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has directed all police officers across the country to ensure they wear name tags on their uniforms for easy identification.

He noted that only officers engaged in undercover operations are exempted from the directive.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tunji Disu said, “All police officers should have their name tags. All of us on the high table have our names apart from the undercover among us so if you look at all the Commissioners of Police we have our name tags, so it’s not our standard.

“All the Commissioners of Police are here and that is why we called this meeting, we have list of things like this that we will want to discuss with the Commissioners of Police, we have told them earlier and we will still let them know that every that happens within their area of jurisdiction falls under their control.”

On the proposed creation of state police, the IGP said the Nigeria Police Force has already submitted its position to the National Assembly.

“Since we got the signal that the Federal Government of Nigeria intend to establish State Police and since we are the federal police, we decided to take the bull by the horn and put down our own side of what we believe on how the state police should be run.”

Vanguard News