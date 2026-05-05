Delta South 2027: UIY writes Oborevwori demands transparent APC primary

Governor Oborevwori

The leadership of Ugbarajo Itsekiri Youths, UIY, has written Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, appealing to him to ensure that the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, adopts a transparent, free and fair process of party primaries in the selection of candidates, “rather than the imposition of candidates.”

The Itsekiri youth leaders, in the letter dated Monday May 4, posited that transparent, free and fair process of party primaries, will ensure transparency, inclusiveness and equal opportunity for all aspirants, thereby strengthening internal democracy and promoting credibility within the political process.

UIY stated that over the years, the Delta South Senatorial position, “has continuously excluded the Itsekiri ethnic nationality from representation” even though the Office, was meant to be rotational amongst the Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities.

The President and Secretary of UIY, Comr. Joseph Okotie and Jakpah Oritsejolomisan Edward, respectively, in the communication made available to newsmen Tuesday May 5, appealed to Governor Oborevwori to use his esteemed office to correct the perceived imbalance.

The letter reads, inter-alia: “We write to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your outstanding achievements since your assumption of office as the Governor of Delta State. Your administration has demonstrated purposeful leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to the growth and modernization of our dear state.

“Your strong will and deliberate efforts toward transforming Delta State into an ultramodern, economically viable, and socially progressive state are truly commendable and deeply appreciated. We also wish to express our gratitude for your dedication to maintaining peace, unity, and stability across Delta State since your swearing-in.

“Your leadership has fostered an atmosphere of calm, cooperation, and inclusiveness, which has significantly contributed to the progress being recorded in various sectors.

“While we acknowledge and applaud these laudable achievements, we respectfully use this medium to bring to Your Excellency’s attention a long-standing concern regarding the political office rotation of Delta State, particularly that of Delta South Senatorial seat.

“Over the years, this office rotation amongst the 3 major ethnic nationalities in the Senatorial district has been widely perceived as imbalanced, as it has continuously excluded the Itsekiri ethnic nationality from representation at the Senate for decades.

“For clarity, the Delta South Senatorial District has been represented by the following individuals since 1999: * Senator Omu Stella (1999 – 2003) – Isoko * Senator James Manager (2003 – 2023) – Ijaw * Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (2023 – present) – Isoko. Looking at the aforementioned ethnic nationalities that have represented Delta South Senatorial district at the Senate of the federal Republic of Nigeria, it’s very clear that Itsekiri ethnic Nationality is seriously marginalize in these regards.

“This prolonged pattern of representation, while acknowledging the contributions of those who have served, has not reflected the diversity and inclusiveness expected in a fair democratic system as it relates to the rotation of political offices within the Nigeria political system.

“Taking cognizance of this truth, Justice demands that an Itsekiri represents Delta South Senatorial district in the Nigeria Senate from 2027. In light of this, we, the Ugbarajo Itsekiri Youths, humbly appeal to Your Excellency to use your esteemed office to correct this imbalance.

“We strongly believe that equity, fairness, and justice are essential pillars for sustaining peace and unity in Delta State. It is therefore timely and appropriate that the Itsekiri people are given the opportunity to represent Delta South Senatorial District at the Senate.

“We respectfully advocate for the adoption of a transparent, free and fair process of party primaries in the selection of candidates, rather than the imposition of candidates. We believe the conduct of such primaries will ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and equal opportunity for all aspirants, thereby strengthening internal democracy and promoting credibility within the political process.

“Your Excellency, we remain confident in your commitment to justice, fairness, and the unity of Delta State. We trust that under your capable leadership, this issue will be addressed in a manner that fosters inclusiveness and strengthens the bonds among all ethnic nationalities in the state, particularly Delta South Senatorial district.

“Once again, we commend you for your remarkable achievements and thank you for your relentless efforts in maintaining peace, harmony, and development across Delta State. Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”