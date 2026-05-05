Defamation: Court orders SERAP to pay N100m, apologise to two DSS operatives

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting at Maitama on Tuesday ordered the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, to pay N100million in damages for defaming two officials of the Department of State Services, (DSS).

The court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Yusuf Halilu, said it was satisfied that the non-governmental organization had, on September 9, 2024, tarnished the reputations of two DSS personnel, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, when it falsely alleged that they invaded its office in Abuja.

The court found that SERAP, which was sued alongside its Deputy Director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, unjustly defamed the operatives when it published on its website and X (formerly Twitter) handle that they invaded the office and harassed its staff member. According to the court, the publication was in bad taste.

Consequently, in addition to the N100m damages, the court ordered SERAP to tender public apologies to the defamed DSS operatives in two national newspapers, on two television stations, and on its website.

Furthermore, it ordered the defendants to pay the two operatives N1m to cover the cost of the litigation, as well as 10 percent annual interest on the judgment sum until it is fully liquidated.

The judgment followed Suit No. CV/4547/2024, which the two operatives filed before the court to challenge what they regarded as SERAP’s false claim, which had negatively affected both their reputation and the corporate image of the DSS.

Among other reliefs, they prayed the court for:An order directing the defendants to tender an apology to the claimants via the first defendant’s (SERAP’s) website, X (Twitter) handle, two national daily newspapers (Punch and Vanguard), and two national television stations (Arise Television and Channels Television) for falsely accusing the claimants of unlawfully invading the first defendant’s office and interrogating its staff.

“An order directing the defendants to pay the claimants the sum of N5billion as damages for the libellous statements published about them.

“Interest on the sum of N5bn at the rate of 10 percent per annum from the date of judgment until the judgment sum is realised or liquidated.”

As well as: “An order directing the defendants to pay the claimants the sum of N50m as costs of the action.”

Although the litigants claimed N5bn in damages, the court said it was minded to award them N100m.