Death toll rises to 10 in fresh Plateau killings

By Golok Nanmwa

The death toll from Saturday’s coordinated attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State has reportedly risen to 10, including a police officer while six other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The attacks, allegedly carried out by heavily armed gunmen, threw residents of several communities into panic as the assailants reportedly operated simultaneously in different parts of Barkin Ladi town.

Affected areas, according to residents, include Sabon Layi, Rakung, Gangare, and the General Hospital area, popularly known as Zat and Bet.

Residents said the attackers stormed the communities on Saturday evening, shooting sporadically and

forcing many people to flee their homes for safety.

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association also confirmed the death of three herders to newsmen in Jos.

Livinus Pam a resident of Barkin Ladi who spoke to newsmen disclosed that as of Sunday morning, 10 bodies had reportedly been recovered from different locations affected by the attacks and some deposited at the mortuary, while six injured persons were receiving treatment at undisclosed medical facilities.

The latest development followed an earlier attack on Sabon Layi community where a woman was reportedly killed and another resident injured and rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for medical attention.

Reacting to the attacks, the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYMA, expressed concern over what it described as the worsening security situation in Barkin Ladi despite the heavy presence of security personnel and checkpoints in the area.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association maintained its earlier vote of no confidence on the Sector 4 Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, OPEP, accusing them of failing to protect lives and property within their jurisdiction.

The association alleged that residents now live in fear and trauma as armed attackers continue to move freely across communities without effective response from security operatives.

The group called on the government to establish a Ministry of Homeland Security and Humanitarian Services to coordinate proactive security measures, emergency response, and support for victims of attacks.

It further lamented the alleged absence of intervention from the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, noting that affected residents were often left alone to evacuate corpses and care for injured victims without government assistance.

According to the association, the situation where grieving residents wrap corpses in local wrappers and carry them with bare hands for burial reflects a serious failure in emergency humanitarian response.

The association urged both the federal and Plateau State governments, as well as security agencies, to take urgent and decisive steps to end the persistent attacks and restore confidence among residents of affected communities.

Efforts to get official reaction from security agencies on the latest attacks were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.