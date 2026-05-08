Davido set to become Black Music Walk of Fame inductee

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats singer Davido has been named an inductee for the 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The organisers announced this in an Instagram post on Thursday, noting Davido as a part of this year’s class ahead of the induction ceremony scheduled for June 1 in Atlanta’s Historic Westside.

“We are proud to announce our Summer 2026 honoree: Davido, Honouring Legacy,” the post read.

The organisers praised the award-winning singer for his global impact through music, philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

“Davido has helped bring African music to the forefront of the international stage. Known for his infectious hits, dynamic performances, and cross-cultural collaborations, he has built a sound that transcends borders while staying rooted in his heritage.

“Beyond music, his impact extends into philanthropy and entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of artists across the globe,” the statement added.

The recognition places him alongside entertainment figures honoured for their influence on Black culture and global music.

Other inductees listed included Ludacris, Atlanta-based artist and philanthropist, Paul Morton, renowned gospel singer and Maynard Jackson, former Atlanta Mayor.

The 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2026, in Atlanta, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive, outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame was created by the Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus to honour people who have shaped Black entertainment and music.

It recognises Black entertainers and cultural figures who have influenced music and entertainment globally, with inductees receiving plaques placed along the walkway in Atlanta in recognition of their impact on Black culture.