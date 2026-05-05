Davido pauses music activities for Adeleke’s re-election campaign

…Inaugurates Youth Campaign Committee

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has announced plans to pause some of his music engagements for about two months to support the re-election campaign of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Davido made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ede while inaugurating a youth campaign committee in support of the governor’s second-term bid.

He said his decision to focus on the campaign was based on his support for the governor’s administration and his desire to contribute to the electoral process.

“I have put my musical career on hold for two months to come and work for my uncle, not only because he is my uncle but because I believe in what he is doing and the work ahead,” he said.

The singer urged members of the youth committee to engage in grassroots mobilisation across the state, including door-to-door outreach, to communicate the campaign’s message to residents.

“Let’s do door-to-door mobilisation across all local governments, engaging with people in our communities,” he added.

Davido was named chairman of the youth campaign committee, with Adeshina Kayode serving as vice chairman and Hon. Gbenga Idowu as secretary.

The inauguration is part of ongoing political activities in the state ahead of the next election cycle.