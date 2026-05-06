Dangote Refinery says ex-depot price remains unchanged

Dangote Refinery

By Udeme Akpan

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has stated that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, remains unchanged, reaffirming that its ex-depot price has not been adjusted.

In a statement, the refinery noted that maintaining its current pricing underscores its commitment to supporting stability in the domestic energy market and cushioning the broader economy against external shocks.

“By sustaining its current prices, the refinery is reaffirming its commitment to supporting stability in the domestic energy market and cushioning the wider economy against external shocks. By absorbing prevailing cost pressures, the refinery continues to help moderate inflationary risks, promote energy affordability, and ensure uninterrupted supply amid ongoing global uncertainties.

“Dangote Refinery reaffirms its dedication to the steady supply of high-quality petroleum products to the Nigerian market, while supporting national objectives of price stability and energy security.

“The public is urged to rely solely on official statements from Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited for accurate and up-to-date information on its operations and pricing,” the statement added.