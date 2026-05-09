Dallas Mavericks appoint Nigeria’s Masai Ujiri president

Masai Ujiri

The Dallas Mavericks have appointed Nigerian basketball executive Masai Ujiri as the club’s new President and Alternate Governor, entrusting him with the responsibility of steering the franchise back into title contention.

In his new position, Ujiri will supervise the team’s basketball operations, including player recruitment, scouting, roster management and broader strategic planning for the organisation.

The Mavericks’ only NBA championship came in 2011.

Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont described the appointment as a significant move aimed at strengthening the club’s pursuit of success.

“The Dallas Mavericks are committed to being a world-class organisation with a strong culture and focused on winning championships. Masai Ujiri is one of the great basketball leaders of this generation and his addition to our franchise is a critical step in meeting our goals,” he said.

Ujiri joins the Mavericks after an accomplished spell with the Toronto Raptors, where he served as Vice Chairman and President. During his tenure, the Raptors secured their maiden NBA title in 2019.

Before his success in Toronto, he held executive roles with the Denver Nuggets and earned NBA Executive of the Year honours for his achievements with the franchise.

His NBA journey started as an international scout with both the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets before he climbed through the ranks to become one of the league’s most respected executives.

Speaking after his appointment, Ujiri expressed confidence in the franchise’s future and his determination to deliver success.

“This is a franchise with a proud history, passionate fans, and a commitment to winning. I look forward to working with our players, coaches, and leadership team to build something that reflects that standard and competes at the highest level. We will win in Dallas,” he said.

Beyond basketball administration, the Nigerian-born executive established Giants of Africa in 2003, a non-profit initiative dedicated to empowering African youths through sports, education and leadership programmes.

His contributions beyond the court have also earned international recognition. In 2025, he was appointed a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, and in 2026 he joined the ownership group of WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo.