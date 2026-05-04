CSOs, lawyer call for action over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Civil society organisations and a human rights lawyer have called on the Nigerian government and the African Union (AU) to take decisive action over recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, following reports of the killing of Nigerians and other African nationals.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, described the attacks as a violation of the right to life and dignity, urging stronger diplomatic engagement to ensure justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

Mbamalu said the recurring violence against African migrants in South Africa undermines continental unity and violates key provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantees protection of life, dignity, and non-discrimination.

She urged both Nigerian and South African authorities to activate stronger governance systems to protect non-nationals and ensure proper investigation and prosecution of those responsible for violent attacks.

Mbamalu also expressed concern that African migrants, including Nigerians, who once supported South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle, are now being subjected to attacks and discrimination.

Also reacting, Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, described the situation as “bizarre and unacceptable,” calling for urgent intervention by the African Union and civil society groups across the continent.

Arogundade said African governments and institutions must address the socio-economic conditions fueling hostility in South Africa, warning that failure to act decisively could worsen tensions across the continent.

He, however, cautioned against reprisal attacks, stressing that violence against South African nationals in other countries would not resolve the crisis.

In his contribution, a human rights lawyer, Idris Faro, urged Nigeria and other African countries to engage the South African government at the highest diplomatic level to address the recurring attacks.

Faro described xenophobia in South Africa as a long-standing challenge, noting that better enforcement of immigration laws and improved economic opportunities in African countries could help reduce irregular migration.

He also warned that continued failure by South African authorities to curb the attacks could heighten the risk of retaliatory actions elsewhere on the continent, although he stressed that dialogue remains the best solution.

The stakeholders collectively called for strengthened African cooperation, improved protection of migrants, and urgent measures to prevent further escalation of violence.