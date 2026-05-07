C’River: Two police officers in custody over community crisis

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By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested two serving officers from the Akwa Ibom Command over alleged possession of firearms amid the ongoing Ugeo-Idomi communal crisis.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the incident in a statement to Vanguard Newspapers in Calabar, Thursday.

“The suspects were intercepted Tuesday on a motorcycle during a joint stop-and-search by police and Nigerian Army personnel in Biase Local Government Area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed they were carrying firearms and live ammunition.

“They have been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Calabar, for a full probe,” he stated.

ASP Eitokpah further stated that Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, has ordered a thorough investigation into their motive and circumstances.

He assured that no one, irrespective of status, would escape justice, reaffirming the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and public safety.

The renewed hostilities between Ugeo and Idomi communities have escalated in recent weeks.