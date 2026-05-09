CPN moves to sanitise Nigeria IT sector, bans unlicensed practice

…unveils 2026 IT Professionals’ Assembly on Digital Resilience, inclusion

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), CPN, has declared that it is illegal for individuals and organisations to engage in computing practice, IT training, or the provision of digital services in Nigeria without proper registration and licensing by the Council.

CPN President and Chairman of Council, Dr Essien Eyo, issued the warning on Friday during a virtual press conference ahead of the 2026 IT Professionals’ Assembly and Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Eyo said the Council, established by Act No. 49 of 1993, remains the statutory body empowered to regulate, control and supervise computing practice in Nigeria, stressing that the era of quackery and arbitrary digital operations must end.

According to him, all persons and organisations involved in the sale or use of computing facilities, IT education, and professional computing services are mandated by law to register with the Council and obtain valid operational licences.

“It is illegal to engage in computing and professional practice without registration and possession of a current valid license,” he declared.

The CPN boss also announced that the 20th edition of the Information Technology Professionals’ Assembly would hold from May 13 to 14, 2026, at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, under the theme: “Digital Resilience & Inclusion for Smart Economy.”

Describing the event as Nigeria’s flagship IT gathering, Eyo said the assembly would bring together top technology decision-makers, innovators, startups, academics, system administrators, and policy drivers to discuss the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

He explained that the theme aligns with the Federal Government’s Digital Economy Agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that Nigeria must urgently build a technology ecosystem capable of withstanding cyber threats, economic disruptions, and emerging digital risks.

“The choice of the theme is timely and strategic. Nigeria must strengthen its digital foundations while ensuring that no citizen, institution, or region is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape,” he said.

He added that the conference would focus on promoting inclusive digital policies, examining resilience strategies against cyber and technological threats, encouraging ethical technology deployment, and deepening collaboration among government, academia, industry players, and civil society organisations.

Eyo further stated that the assembly would reaffirm the role of IT professionals as “architects of a future-ready economy” driven by innovation, security, inclusiveness, and sustainability.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Highlighting the Council’s mandate, Eyo said CPN was established by the Federal Government to ensure standards, professionalism, and ethical conduct in the nation’s rapidly expanding IT sector.

He listed the Council’s responsibilities to include accreditation of computing programmes in tertiary institutions, evaluation of certificates, conduct of professional examinations, enforcement of ethical standards, registration of practitioners, and supervision of computing practice nationwide.

The CPN president appealed to media organisations to support the Council in creating public awareness about its activities and the importance of professionalism in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

He stressed that Nigeria’s quest for a resilient and globally competitive digital economy can only succeed through strict professional standards, regulatory compliance, and strategic collaboration among stakeholders.