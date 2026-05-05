Countdown to FIFA World Cup: Can Haiti survive another group of death?

By Enitan Abdultawab

2026 will be Haiti’s second appearance at the FIFA World Cup since 1974. On both occasions, they have found themselves in a group of death.

For a small nation that is still finding its feet, it is so unlucky that their two appearances in the group stages are not a joke. They will be playing heavyweights nations again!

In 1974, the Haitians were placed in a very difficult group that included Italy, the previous edition’s runners-up, an Argentina team that included players like Mario Kempes, and a Poland team that was inspired by Grzegorz Lato and went on to win the last podium spot.

In each of the three meetings, Antoine Tassy’s team lost 3-1 to the Azzurri, 7-0 to the Poles, and 4-1 to the Albiceleste. The Caribbeans might at least find solace in the fact that Emmanual Sanon helped them find the back of the goal twice in two of these ties.

This time around, they have been drawn against a promising Scotland, Samba Boys Brazil and the prodigy Morocco from Africa.

How the Les Grenadiers made it through both of the Concacaf qualification rounds was not easy too. They came in second to Curaçao in Group C in the second round. In a fiercely competitive third-round group that included two countries with more World Cup experience, Costa Rica and Honduras, as well as Nicaragua, Haiti only lost once, 3-0 on the road to Honduras.

More significantly, though, they took four points from the Costa Ricans to take first place in Group C.

Players to watch

The Haitian team possesses a couple of young, promising talents. Head coach Sebastien Migne knows business with making use of talents as he has done over his coaching career which spanned across Oman, Congo DR, Congo, Togo, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon (as assistant coach). He has also coached clubs such as Strasbourg and Lens before he became a full-time national coach.

Wilson Isidor (Sunderland, 25)

The Sunderland striker will lead the team at the World Cup, giving him the opportunity to showcase himself to the world on a global stage. Although he is having a rather underwhelming season with only five goals in 30 appearances, he knows he is leading the attacking force of the Caribbean nation, and has to do his best.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves, 27)

The World Cup is an opportunity for 27-year-old Bellegard to sell himself to the world in case scouts want his services away from Wolveshampton Wanderers who have now been relegated to play second-division championships. So far, he has scored three goals and created one assists for the now-relegated English team.

Fixtures

13 June: Haiti v Scotland – Boston Stadium

19 June: Brazil v Haiti – Philadelphia Stadium

24 June: Morocco v Haiti – Atlanta Stadium