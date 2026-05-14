Countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup: Netherlands must fight harder

Netherlands defender Jan Paul van Hecke, Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken, Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reinders, Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong participate in the match between Finland and the Netherlands at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium for the European Qualification Group G season 2025-2026 in Helsinki, Finland, on June 7, 2025. (Photo by Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Enitan Abdultawab

For many football fans, the Netherlands remains one of Europe’s most consistent yet heartbreak-prone football nations, often producing world-class talents without ever fully sealing a World Cup triumph.

From Johan Cruyff’s era to this modern generation that possesses stellar footballers, the Oranje have built a reputation for attacking football, tactical intelligence, and near misses on the biggest stage.

2022 was supposed to be a fairytale year having inspired a comeback against Argentina in the quarter-finals in the dying minutes. However, they could not capitalise on the comeback inspiration as they later lost to the eventual champions in the penalty shootouts.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the Netherlands will once again aim to turn promise into glory as they prepare for what could be a defining tournament after it failed to go over the quarter-finals in the last edition as they lost to eventual leaders Argentina.

The team, representing one of Europe’s football powerhouses, has consistently featured in major tournaments, reaching multiple finals and semi-finals, but still searching for their first World Cup title.

Under the current setup led by Ronald Koeman, the Dutch side will face a tough competition from three nations namely Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. It is an open group, hence, any team can outdo the other easily.

Head coach Ronald Koeman is set to make a rebound following the 2022 campaign. The most memorable difficult spell was when the Oranje failed to qualify for both the UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, making the previous cycle — which witnessed the departure of talents like Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie — the most challenging in over thirty years.

Players to watch

Memphis Depay (Corinthians, 31)



Memphis Depay is currently Netherland’s all-time goalscorer. This only means one thing ; he will carry the team into this tournament. Thus, he continues to be one of the most experienced attacking options for the Oranje. Although his availability depends on his fitness, he will surely make Ronald Koeman’s squad if he is fully fit by the time the tournament starts.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, 33)



Virgil van Dijk remains the defensive leader and captain-like figure of the Dutch national team. The Liverpool centre-back continues to command respect with his aerial dominance, composure, and leadership at the back.



This tournament might be his last one and he is aware of the pressure to bring the trophy home for his team.

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona, 27)



Frenkie de Jong is the heartbeat of the Dutch midfield. Known for his ball progression, intelligence, and ability to control tempo, the Barcelona midfielder remains crucial to how the Netherlands transition from defence to attack. His fitness and form will be key to the team’s success in 2026 as his season has been riddled with injuries.

Fixtures

June 14, 2026: Netherlands vs Japan, AT&T Stadium , Texas, USA

June 20, 2026: Netherlands vs Sweden,NRG Stadium , Houston, USA

June 26, 2026: Tunisia vs Netherlands,GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium , USA.