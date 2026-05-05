Countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup: Like 2002, Turkey young talents ready to take charge

Credit: Turkish National Football Teams/ X

By Enitan Abdultawab

A flood of relief and excitement surged through the Turkish ranks as the final whistle blew in the play-off match against Kosovo; the European country will be attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

This time around, they find themselves in a rather open group where all teams have a big chance to qualify to the knockout stages. Facing Australia, Paraguay and USA would not be a big deal for Turkey given their recent quality and past history in the tournament.

In 2002, the then Turkey Senol Gunes’ team defeated co-hosts Korea Republic in the third-place match after losing to eventual world champions Brazil in the semifinals.

Now under Italian man Vincenzo Montella, who was hired in September 2023, the team will rely on a couple of exciting players and talents – a mix of young prodigies and experienced talismen.

Before taking over as head coach two years later, Montella started his coaching career with the Romans’ academy in 2009. After stints with AC Milan, Fiorentina, and Sevilla, he later joined Adana Demirspor, where he made such an impression that two years later he succeeded Stefan Kuntz as head coach of Turkey.

With four victories, one tie, and one defeat, Turkey finished second in their qualification group behind Spain. However, the Spaniards’ devastating 6-0 home loss was their only defeat. The Turks’ attacking prowess was highlighted by their 17 goals in six games, but their flaws were also revealed by the 12 goals they gave up.

However, Montella modified his strategy for the playoffs and led his team to 1-0 wins over Kosovo and Romania.

Players to watch

Arda Guler (Real Madrid, 21 years old)

Arda Güler is a prospect in an already exciting Turkish team. The Real Madrid player, ranked highly based just on skill and technique, has earned a spot in Madrid’s starting lineup thanks to an increasing number of incredible goals that highlight his skill.

In full flight, the small creator is unstoppable and appears poised to fulfill the growing promise originally seen at Fenerbahçe. He currently has created 9 assists and scored 4 goals.

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus, 20 years old)

Kenan Yıldız is a rising and exciting star for the Turkish national team. The winger, explosive and fast, plies his route at Juventus was pivotal to Turkey as he helped them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This season, he has scored ten (10) goals and six (6) assists in 34 minutes in 34 matches.

Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton and Hove Albion, 26 years old)

The country will mark a significant milestone in both Kadioglu’s career and the illustrious football history of his country.

His goal, which was Turkey’s sole goal against Romania in their playoff semifinal, advanced the nation to the playoff final, which they ultimately won.

According to manager Fabian Hurzeler, Kadioglu “fits well into the Brighton family” and has been almost a constant in the Seagulls’ starting lineup this season.

He has stated that left-back is now his “favorite” position, but he can also play right-back and further up the field on both flanks with ease.

Fixtures

13 June – Australia v Türkiye – BC Place Vancouver

19 June – Türkiye v Paraguay – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

25 June – Türkiye v USA – Los Angeles Stadium