Countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup: Belgium eyes 2026 glory blending magic and youth

After the bittersweet end of their famed “Golden Generation,” Belgium enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup not as the heavy favourites of old, but as a dangerous “winged wonder” under new leadership.

Following a disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar, the Red Devils have undergone a tactical and cultural facelift, emerging from qualifying with a perfect balance of veteran wisdom and explosive young talent.

Since taking the reins in January 2025, manager Rudi Garcia has moved away from the rigid structures of the past, implementing a fluid 4-2-3-1 system centred on possession and dynamic wing play. Garcia has successfully navigated a delicate transition period, integrating rising stars into a squad that still features world-class anchors. Belgium’s path to North America was dominant, punctuated by a 7-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein to secure their spot.

Belgium finds itself in a “finely balanced” Group G. While they avoid the traditional “Group of Death” label, the schedule requires clinical focus as they would be facing Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

The Red Devils enter the tournament ranked 9th in the world, positioned as a “dark horse” rather than a frontrunner. With a balanced midfield and a wealth of dynamic wide players, they are no longer just competitors—they are a squad built to erase the memories of 2022 and challenge for the ultimate prize.

Players to Watch

Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli, 34)

De Bruyne

Despite moving into the twilight of his career, De Bruyne remains the heartbeat of the side. Now playing his club football in Italy with Napoli, his vision and “midfield magic” were the catalyst for Belgium’s qualifying success. His ability to deliver the “final ball” remains unmatched globally.

Jérémy Doku (Manchester City, 23)

Doku

The Manchester City winger is Belgium’s “X-Factor.” Known for his “extensive bag of tricks,” Doku’s ability to beat fullbacks one-on-one is expected to be the primary weapon in Garcia’s possession-heavy model. This tournament is widely tipped to be his global breakout moment.

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, 34)

Courtois

Returning to the world stage with over 100 caps, the Real Madrid shot-stopper remains one of the world’s elite goalkeepers. His experience and shot-stopping ability provide the defensive insurance policy needed for Belgium’s attacking fullbacks to push forward.

Romelu Lukaku (Napoli, 33)

Lukaku (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Belgium’s all-time leading scorer (89 goals) is set for his final World Cup appearance. After navigating injury concerns in 2025, Lukaku remains the focal point of the attack, looking to add to his five career World Cup goals and cement his legacy.

Fixtures

June 15, 2026: Belgium vs Egypt – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, USA

June 21, 2026: Belgium vs Iran – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, USA

June 27, 2026: New Zealand vs Belgium – BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

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