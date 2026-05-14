Conflicting court rulings threaten banking stability, CJ Tsoho warns

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — THE Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, yesterday, raised alarm over the growing danger posed by inconsistent judicial decisions in financial and banking disputes, warning that such contradictions could trigger systemic instability in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Speaking through Justice Olayinka Faji at the 2026 Sensitisation Seminar for Judges of the Federal High Court, organised by the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in collaboration with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, in Lagos, Tsoho said uncertainty in court pronouncements was capable of undermining confidence in both the judiciary and the banking system.

He cautioned that inconsistent rulings, particularly in high-stakes financial disputes, could weaken investor confidence, erode trust in financial institutions and ultimately destabilise the economy.

“Where judicial and regulatory processes are uncertain or inconsistent, confidence is weakened, trust is eroded, and the risk of systemic instability increases,” he warned.

Tsoho stressed that judicial decisions in financial matters now carry far-reaching implications beyond the immediate parties, given the increasing complexity of modern banking transactions and the rapid evolution of digital finance.

“Banking transactions today, and the broader financial regulatory environment, are increasingly sophisticated. These developments not only carry legal and economic implications beyond litigants, but also directly impact public trust and the stability of the financial system,” he said.

He identified insolvency proceedings, competing claims over financial assets and disputes challenging regulatory authority as critical areas where conflicting rulings could have damaging ripple effects across the sector.

“Applications for interim relief, insolvency-related proceedings, competing claims over financial assets, and challenges to regulatory authority frequently arise in circumstances demanding urgency, restraint, and careful judicial balancing,” he added.

The Chief Judge further warned against treating bank liquidation cases as routine commercial disputes, saying: “Decisions in this area extend well beyond the parties before the court, underscoring the need for consistency, clarity and predictability in judicial outcomes.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of the NDIC, Mr Thompson Oludare Sunday, represented by the Corporation’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs Emily Osuji, reinforced the warning, linking delays and conflicting judgments to setbacks in bank resolution processes.

Osuji said: “The successful discharge of these mandates is deeply dependent on the clarity, consistency and timeliness of judicial pronouncements.

“Sound and well-reasoned judicial decisions contribute directly to depositor confidence, investor trust and the resilience of the national economy.”

In his remarks, Administrator of the NJI, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, called on judges to safeguard the credibility of the judiciary, describing it as the last hope of the common man.

Justice Adejumo said: “We must continue to protect the integrity of the judiciary, which remains the hope of both the common man and the nation at large.”