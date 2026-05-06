Champions League Final: Arsenal vs PSG — date, time, venue

Arsenal and PSG have secured their places in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after eliminating Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively.

The final will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 BST.

UEFA confirmed the earlier kick-off time was introduced to improve the overall matchday experience and better serve fans, teams, and host cities, replacing the traditional 20:00 start used in previous editions.

For Arsenal, the final represents a major milestone as they return to Europe’s biggest stage for the first time in 20 years.

PSG, meanwhile, arrive as reigning champions, aiming to successfully defend the title they won in 2025.

The clash sets up a high-profile encounter between one of England’s most in-form sides and the current holders of European football’s elite prize.

Ticket distribution for the final has already begun, with Arsenal supporters gaining early access through a priority window that opened on Thursday afternoon.

However, demand far exceeds supply, with only 16,824 tickets allocated to the club. Priority access has been reserved for supporters who have attended qualifying home and away matches, while remaining season-ticket holders must rely on a ballot system depending on availability.

UEFA has set ticket prices across several categories, ranging from €70 for the cheapest seats to €950 for premium locations, with intermediate tiers at €180 and €650. A small number of tickets will also be available at reduced prices due to restricted views. In total, about 4,600 tickets are allocated to the general public, while the remainder is distributed among UEFA’s member associations, commercial partners, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

The match will be staged at the Puskas Arena, a 67,000-capacity stadium located in eastern Budapest and named after Hungarian football legend Ferenc Puskas. It serves as the home ground for the Hungary national team and has previously hosted major European fixtures, including the 2023 Europa League final. This will be its first time hosting the Champions League final.

On the pitch, Arsenal’s campaign has been defined by a strong balance between attack and defence. The Premier League side have scored 29 goals in the competition while conceding just six, the best defensive record in this season’s tournament. Their nine clean sheets also lead all teams, highlighting a disciplined and controlled European run.

Interestingly, despite their domestic reputation for set-piece efficiency, Arsenal have scored only five set-piece goals in the Champions League, reflecting a more flexible and adaptable approach under manager Mikel Arteta as they have adjusted to the demands of continental football.

With Arsenal chasing a historic return to European glory and PSG seeking to retain their crown, the 2026 final promises a compelling showdown between two of the continent’s strongest sides.

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