Buratai backs son’s political ambition, says youth should realise their dreams

Buratai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai, has called on Nigerians to support young people in pursuing their dreams and actively participating in politics.

Buratai made the appeal in a message posted, while endorsing the political ambition of his son, Tukur Buratai Jnr, who is seeking to contest for the Biu Constituency seat in the Borno State House of Assembly under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)⁠.

The retired Army General stressed that the future of Nigeria depends largely on the energy, creativity and commitment of its youth, warning that excluding them from governance would negatively affect national development.

According to him, young Nigerians are not merely leaders of tomorrow but active contributors to solutions needed today, adding that there is an urgent need to create an enabling environment for them to thrive politically and socially.

Buratai noted that his support for his son’s aspiration reflects his confidence in youth-driven leadership and the importance of bridging the generational gap in governance.

“The youth must be encouraged to realise their dreams and contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” he stated.

Observers say the endorsement signals a strong push for greater youth participation in politics, especially within the ruling party.

Captain Buratai Jnr, described as a young pilot with leadership potential, is expected to contest the forthcoming election on the APC platform in Borno State.

The symbolic endorsement by the former military chief has also been viewed by supporters as a passing of the torch of leadership, patriotism and service to a younger generation.