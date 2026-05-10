British Council launches second cohort of Film Lab Africa in Nigeria

By Ayo Onikoyi

The British Council has launched the second cohort of Film Lab Africa, a film accelerator programme aimed at supporting emerging filmmakers, screenwriters and episodic storytellers across Nigeria.

The initiative, launched in Lagos on May 5, 2026, is being delivered in partnership with EbonyLife Creative Academy⁠ and Iconic Steps⁠.

Film Lab Africa, first introduced in 2023, was created to provide intensive training, mentorship and production opportunities for young Nigerian filmmakers. The inaugural edition attracted more than 600 applications, with 60 participants selected for training and project development.

Participants in the first cohort underwent virtual and physical learning sessions guided by industry professionals from Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Selected filmmakers also received grants to produce original short films, which were later showcased at film festivals and to key industry stakeholders.

According to the organisers, the second cohort will broaden the programme’s scope by introducing a dedicated writers’ lab and increasing focus on episodic storytelling and television pilot development.

The programme targets emerging writers, producers and directors between the ages of 18 and 35, offering training in episodic writing, script development support, physical writers’ residencies, production funding and industry showcase opportunities designed to connect participants with investors and distributors.

Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Donna McGowan, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to strengthening the creative economies of both Nigeria and the UK.

“At the British Council, we are committed to strengthening the creative economies of both Nigeria and the UK by investing in talent, skills, and long-term partnerships,” she said.

McGowan added that the programme would connect Nigerian creatives with UK expertise and global industry networks while creating pathways for original African storytelling to reach international audiences.

Organisers disclosed that Film Lab Africa 2 would be accessible to creatives across all 36 states through virtual learning and regional partnerships. They also noted that provisions had been made to ensure participation by persons with disabilities.

The initiative is expected to further strengthen cultural collaboration between Nigeria and the United Kingdom while creating sustainable opportunities for emerging talents in the film and television industry.

The British Council, which has operated in Nigeria since 1943, said the programme forms part of its broader effort to support young creatives, expand storytelling opportunities and promote cross-cultural collaboration.

British Council Nigeria⁠ described Film Lab Africa as a platform designed to help the next generation of storytellers develop professionally and compete on the global stage.

Founded by media entrepreneur Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Limited⁠ is widely recognised for promoting African storytelling through film, television and media productions.

Meanwhile, UK-based Iconic Steps⁠, led by filmmaker Victoria Ijeh-Allen, focuses on supporting underrepresented talents through creative training and mentorship programmes.