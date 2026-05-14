EFCC arrests energy commission DG for allegedly laundering N500bn

By Luminous Jannamike

Following the conviction of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, over a N33.8 billion fraud case, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, over alleged money laundering involving more than N500 billion.

The arrest, carried out in Abuja on Wednesday, has pushed the federal energy agency into the spotlight, with EFCC investigators said to be examining financial transactions linked to the alleged fraud.

A highly placed source, who spoke to Vanguard, said the Energy Commission boss was picked up by operatives of the anti-graft agency and is currently being held for questioning.

“He was arrested in Abuja on Wednesday and is in the custody of the EFCC.

“Investigators are grilling him over alleged money laundering involving more than N500 billion, and he is expected to spend the night at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja,” the source stated.

Attempts to get an official reaction from the EFCC were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, was not available for comments when contacted.