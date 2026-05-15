Borno:Boko Haram terrorists kill 6 in Chibok village

As 12- hour newborn baby dies after suffocation



By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Atleast six people have been killed including two aged persons when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Bambatsu and Ngadarma villages of Mbalala Ward in Chibok local government area of Borno state.

Unfortunately, Sources and Residents said, a 12-hour newborn baby Girl was killed after suffocating when the mother, who was still in pain could not escape, but hided inside a toilet, in which, the little abandant baby died.

Sources revealed that the insurgents who were suspected to be the group that attacked Mussa Primary and Secondary schools in Askira-Uba local government on Friday wrecked havoc on Bambatsu and Ngadarma at about 7pm on Thursday before proceeding to nearby Mussa community.



It was gathered that five person were killed in Bambatsu, while one other victims was killed in Ngadarma in the coordinated attacks, which also led to destruction of houses, livestock and foodstuffs.



Accordimg to Mr. Paul Mauntayhaga who was privileged to have information about the incidents told our Correspondent that: “In the attack that happened yesterday in Bambatsu, we lost 5 people, and in Ngadarma, we lost 1 person.

“Sadly, Sangula Happy’s wife gave birth to a baby girl just 12 hours before the attack, but the newborn baby was lost due to fear, confusion, and lack of immediate assistance and treatment as everyone was running for their lives.

“The mother is still very weak and heartbroken after losing her daughter. This is the information that reached me.

“May God comfort the affected families and protect our communities.

“The burial of the people who lost their lives in yesterday’s attack has taken place today (Friday) according to their religious beliefs. The people of Chibok are calling for urgent help and protection as communities continue to suffer from repeated attacks and loss of innocent lives. Accordimg to Mr. Paul Mauntayhaga who was privileged to have information about the incidents told our Correspondent that: “In the attack that happened yesterday in Bambatsu, we lost 5 people, and in Ngadarma, we lost 1 person.“Sadly, Sangula Happy’s wife gave birth to a baby girl just 12 hours before the attack, but the newborn baby was lost due to fear, confusion, and lack of immediate assistance and treatment as everyone was running for their lives.“The burial of the people who lost their lives in yesterday’s attack has taken place today (Friday) according to their religious beliefs. The people of Chibok are calling for urgent help and protection as communities continue to suffer from repeated attacks and loss of innocent lives.



“Families are in pain, many people have been displaced, and fear continues to grow among our people. We are calling on the government, security agencies, humanitarian organizations, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of Chibok communities before more lives are lost.



“May God comfort the families of the victims, grant peace to the departed, and bring lasting peace and security to our land”. Mr. Mauntayhaga stated.